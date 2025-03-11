Nevada plays Fresno State in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-25, 2-18 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (16-15, 8-12 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays in the MWC Tournament against Fresno State.

The Wolf Pack are 8-12 against MWC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Nevada is 1-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-18 in MWC play. Fresno State is fourth in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 3.1.

Nevada scores 72.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 80.5 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Nevada has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Nevada won 94-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Nick Davidson led Nevada with 25 points, and Jasir Tremble led Fresno State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 7.9 points. Kobe Sanders is shooting 52.5% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Weaver is shooting 38.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Brian Amuneke is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press