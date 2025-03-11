Saint Peter’s Peacocks square off against the Iona Gaels in MAAC Tournament

Iona Gaels (10-20, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-18, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays in the MAAC Tournament against Iona.

The Peacocks have gone 9-11 against MAAC opponents, with a 2-7 record in non-conference play. Saint Peter’s is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels’ record in MAAC play is 8-12. Iona has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Saint Peter’s allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Iona won 56-50 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. Ella Fajardo led Iona with 17 points, and Fatmata Janneh led Saint Peter’s with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 18.3 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Peacocks. Linda Amaning is averaging 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 63.2% over the last 10 games.

Fajardo is scoring 9.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Gaels: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press