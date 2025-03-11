Arkansas Razorbacks play in SEC Tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas and South Carolina play in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-10 against SEC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.5.

The Gamecocks are 2-16 against SEC teams. South Carolina is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Arkansas averages 76.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.4 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. South Carolina won the last meeting 72-53 on March 1. Collin Murray-Boyles scored 35 to help lead South Carolina to the win, and Karter Knox scored 11 points for Arkansas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press