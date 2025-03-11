FGCU plays in ASUN Tournament against the Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-11, 11-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (28-3, 19-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU and Eastern Kentucky square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 19-0 against ASUN opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. FGCU has a 20-3 record against teams above .500.

The Colonels’ record in ASUN play is 11-8. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

FGCU averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game FGCU allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 68-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Lauryn Taylor led the Eagles with 14 points, and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor led the Colonels with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Taylor is averaging 10.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Alice Recanati is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Colonels. McGinnis-Taylor is averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press