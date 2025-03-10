Arkansas State women beat top-seeded James Madison for the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Crislyn Rose scored 23 points, Mimi McCollister added 16 and No. 2 seed Arkansas State beat top-seeded James Madison 86-79 in overtime on Monday for the program’s first Sun Belt Tournament championship.

Arkansas State (21-10) clinched the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance after handing James Madison (28-5) its first loss since Dec. 19.

JMU entered on a 20-game winning streak, including an 18-0 conference record. The Dukes were seeking their second Sun Belt Conference title since joining in 2022 and their 11th league tournament championship in program history.

McCollister made back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 23 seconds to tie it at 63-all with 5:57 left in the fourth quarter. Following JMU’s second straight turnover, Rose sank another 3-pointer to give Arkansas State its first lead since it was 23-21 late in the first quarter.

Rose made a long jumper with her foot on the arc and she added a 3-pointer from the corner on the next possession for a 77-71 lead in overtime. Ashanti Barnes finally made JMU’s first overtime field goal at the 2:02 mark. But the Dukes gave up two offensive rebounds at the other end and McCollister and Wynter Rogers combined to make 3 of 4 free throws to make it 80-73.

Anna Griffin added 13 points, Rogers had 12 and Kennedie Montue 11 for Arkansas State.

Peyton McDaniel led James Madison (28-5) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Barnes also had a double-double with 17 points and 13 boards.

McDaniel scored seven points during a 17-0 run in the second quarter to give James Madison a 40-23 lead. The Dukes led 40-32 at the break.

A win would have marked 21 consecutive victories for the Dukes, matching the longest winning streak in program history with the 1990-91 team.

___

