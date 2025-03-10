Colorado State Rams and Fresno State Bulldogs play in MWC Tournament

Fresno State Bulldogs (18-14, 9-10 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 13-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Fresno State square off in the MWC Tournament.

The Rams’ record in MWC play is 13-5, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MWC action is 9-10. Fresno State is 8-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Colorado State scores 69.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 65.2 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 64.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 60.6 Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. Kloe Froebe is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mia Jacobs is averaging 18.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Saga Ukkonen is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press