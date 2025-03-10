Albany Great Danes play the Maine Black Bears in America East Tournament

Maine Black Bears (15-15, 10-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (25-5, 15-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Albany and Maine play in the America East Tournament.

The Great Danes have gone 15-2 against America East teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Albany averages 64.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Black Bears’ record in America East games is 10-7. Maine has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Albany averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Albany gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Olivia Rockwood averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Caroline Bornemann is averaging 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 62.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 53.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

By The Associated Press