Stony Brook plays in CAA Tournament against the Hampton

Hampton Pirates (7-22, 3-15 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (12-17, 7-11 CAA)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Hampton meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Seawolves are 7-11 against CAA opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Stony Brook ranks eighth in the CAA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Shamarla King averaging 2.8.

The Pirates are 3-15 against CAA opponents. Hampton gives up 68.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Stony Brook averages 58.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 68.2 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 57.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 61.0 Stony Brook allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 24.8% from beyond the arc. Breauna Ware is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Tiani Abrams is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

