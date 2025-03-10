Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Pepperdine in WCC Tournament

Pepperdine Waves (13-21, 7-14 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (27-4, 17-1 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -20; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Saint Mary’s (CA) plays in the WCC Tournament against Pepperdine.

The Gaels’ record in WCC games is 17-1, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fourth in college basketball with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.2 offensive boards.

The Waves’ record in WCC play is 7-14. Pepperdine is 8-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 12.8 more points per game (73.6) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press