Florida State takes on Syracuse in ACC Tournament

Syracuse Orange (13-18, 7-13 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-14, 8-12 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays in the ACC Tournament against Syracuse.

The Seminoles’ record in ACC play is 8-12, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Florida State is fifth in the ACC with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 10.6.

The Orange are 7-13 against ACC opponents. Syracuse gives up 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Florida State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 18.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Ewin is shooting 68.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press