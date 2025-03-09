SE Louisiana Lions face the Incarnate Word Cardinals in Southland Tournament

Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-15, 9-11 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (18-13, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays in the Southland Tournament against Incarnate Word.

The Lions are 12-8 against Southland opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Cardinals are 9-11 in Southland play.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than SE Louisiana gives up.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press