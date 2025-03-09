Portland State Vikings and Idaho Vandals square off in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho Vandals (13-18, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (19-12, 11-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State and Idaho square off in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vikings are 11-7 against Big Sky opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play.

The Vandals are 8-10 against Big Sky opponents.

Portland State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Portland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press