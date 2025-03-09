Lipscomb Bisons and North Alabama Lions play for ASUN Championship

North Alabama Lions (24-9, 16-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (24-9, 16-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on North Alabama in the ASUN Championship.

The Bisons are 16-4 against ASUN opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Lipscomb is the best team in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Lions’ record in ASUN games is 16-4. North Alabama is second in the ASUN scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Lipscomb averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.1 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Lipscomb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press