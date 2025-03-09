Boyd scores 18 as San Diego State knocks off Nevada 80-61

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nicholas Boyd’s 18 points helped San Diego State defeat Nevada 80-61 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

San Diego State (21-8, 14-6 Mountain West Conference) has a first-round bye and plays fifth-seeded Boise State in the quarterfinals of the conference tournaments, which begins Wednesday in Paradise, Nevada. SDSU and the Broncos finished tied in the conference standings but the Aztecs swept the season series.

Boyd shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Aztecs . Miles Heide scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Pharaoh Compton shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Tyler Rolison led the Wolf Pack (16-15, 8-12) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Nevada also got 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Nick Davidson. Kobe Sanders also had 13 points.

San Diego State took the lead less than two minutes into the game and did not give it up. Boyd led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put the Aztecs up 43-21 at the break. San Diego State was outscored by Nevada in the second half by three points, with Compton scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press