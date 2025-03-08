Kiki Iriafen’s double-double sends No. 2 Southern Cal past Michigan 82-70, into Big Ten title game View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half Saturday, JuJu Watkins added 20 points and each pulled down 11 rebounds to send No. 2 Southern California past fifth-seeded Michigan 82-70 and into the Big Ten championship game.

The Trojans (28-2) will face either No. 4 UCLA or No. 13 Ohio State on Sunday. USC won the league’s regular season by sweeping the two-game series against the Bruins. The Trojans also won their only contest against the Buckeyes this season.

USC won its ninth straight despite Watkins, the league’s player of the year, having an off night. Iriafen made 10 of 19 shots.

Syla Swords finished with 26 points and Olivia Olson added 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolverines (22-10).

USC trailed 31-29 at halftime but turned the game when Iriafen scored eight straight points late in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 50-48 lead. They closed it out with a 16-2 run midway through the fourth.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines came into the semis with three straight wins and played even better than advertised against one of the nation’s top teams. But they ran out of gas, playing their third game in three days.

USC: Again, the Trojans were sloppy. They struggled with taking care of the ball, shot poorly and didn’t take control until late. Still, though, they managed to do just enough.

Key moment

Watkins midrange leaner with 6:14 to play broke a 60-60 tie. Malia Samuels then completed a three-point play.

Key stat

The Trojans had a 17-12 scoring edge in second-chance points.

Up next

Michigan will find out next week where it’s headed and who it plays in the NCAA Tournament.

