Uduje, San Jose State Spartans to host Price and the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-24, 2-17 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-18, 6-13 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Uduje and San Jose State host Elijah Price and Fresno State in MWC play.

The Spartans have gone 6-8 at home. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Robert Vaihola leads the Spartans with 6.9 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-17 in conference games. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

San Jose State averages 72.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 80.1 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 74.3 San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaihola is averaging 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zaon Collins is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Brian Amuneke is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press