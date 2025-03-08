No. 24 Arizona visits Kansas following Veesaar’s 22-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (20-10, 14-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-11, 10-9 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arizona faces Kansas after Henri Veesaar scored 22 points in Arizona’s 113-100 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Jayhawks have gone 13-3 in home games. Kansas is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 14-6 against conference opponents. Arizona is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Kansas scores 75.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 71.7 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Kansas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Love averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Veesaar is averaging 12.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

By The Associated Press