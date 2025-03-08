Oregon State faces Pepperdine in WCC Tournament

Pepperdine Waves (11-21, 5-14 WCC) vs. Oregon State Beavers (20-11, 10-8 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -10.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays in the WCC Tournament against Pepperdine.

The Beavers are 10-8 against WCC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Oregon State ranks third in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Waves are 5-14 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC giving up 76.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Oregon State makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Pepperdine averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oregon State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is averaging 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 13.6 points and 7.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press