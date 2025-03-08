Drexel Dragons and Elon Phoenix meet in CAA Tournament

Elon Phoenix (17-14, 8-10 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (17-14, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel squares off against Elon in the CAA Tournament.

The Dragons are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Drexel is third in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Phoenix’s record in CAA games is 8-10. Elon averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Drexel’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Andrew King is averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Phoenix. TK Simpkins is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press