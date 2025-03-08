Bucknell Bison and Navy Midshipmen play in Patriot League Tournament

Navy Midshipmen (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (18-14, 14-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Navy.

The Bison’s record in Patriot League play is 14-5, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference games. Bucknell is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Midshipmen’s record in Patriot League action is 11-8. Navy is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bucknell’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Navy allows. Navy has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Noah Williamson is shooting 65.1% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press