Loyola Marymount beats San Diego 100-74 in second round of West Coast Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Will Johnston had 27 points to lead Loyola Marymount to a 100-74 victory over San Diego on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Lions (17-14) advance to play No. 6 seed Washington State in Saturday’s third round.

Johnston added eight assists for LMU. Alex Merkviladze totaled 16 points and eight rebounds. Jevon Porter scored 14.

Tony Duckett had 17 points and four assists to lead the Toreros (6-27) who finish the season on a 17-game losing streak. Joey Chammaa added 15 points and six assists. Deven Dahlke scored 11.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 17:48 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 42-30 at halftime, with Johnston racking up 16 points.

By The Associated Press