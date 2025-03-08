Hidalgo, No. 6 Notre Dame take over down stretch to beat Cal 73-64 in ACC quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 25 points and No. 6 Notre Dame took over down the stretch to beat California 73-64 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Olivia Miles added 14 points and six assists for the second-seeded Fighting Irish (26-4), the tournament’s reigning champion. Notre Dame had won the regular-season meeting in a blowout, but trailed by six midway through the third quarter and led by just three with 7 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Lulu Twidale scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the seventh-seeded Golden Bears (25-8). Marta Suarez added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Takeaways

California: The Golden Bears opened their first ACC Tournament by beating Virginia in Thursday’s second round. That earned them a rematch with the Fighting Irish after losing 91-52 in South Bend nearly a month earlier, and they gave the Irish fits before fading as Notre Dame took over.

Notre Dame: Much like top-seeded and seventh-ranked N.C. State earlier Friday, Notre Dame had a tough grind to push through its tournament opener.

Key moment

Cal led 47-41 midway through the third quarter when the Fighting Irish ran off a 12-0 game-turning run. Miles and Hidalgo combined for 10 in the run, with Miles knocking down a stepback 3-pointer over a defender to put Notre Dame up 48-47 on the way to a six-point lead at the end of the burst.

Key stat

California shot 45.8%, but the Bears committed 28 turnovers that led to 28 points for the Fighting Irish.

Up next

The Fighting Irish advanced to Saturday’s semifinals to play the Louisville-Duke winner. The Golden Bears await their NCAA Tournament destination.

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer