Cal Baptist hosts UT Arlington after Ware’s 24-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-16, 6-9 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-7 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Cal Baptist after Lance Ware scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 70-59 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Lancers have gone 10-5 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-9 in conference matchups. UT Arlington is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 74.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 70.6 Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 37.9% and averaging 19.7 points for the Lancers. Kendal Coleman is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ware is shooting 59.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press