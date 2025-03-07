Edwards leads No. 14 Louisville against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (24-6, 17-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Louisville hosts Stanford after Terrence Edwards scored 35 points in Louisville’s 85-68 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinals are 13-3 in home games. Louisville is third in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 5.1.

The Cardinal have gone 11-8 against ACC opponents. Stanford scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Louisville averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Stanford allows. Stanford averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Louisville allows.

The Cardinals and Cardinal meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.4 points. Edwards is averaging 20.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is shooting 47.1% and averaging 20.2 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

By The Associated Press