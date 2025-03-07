Johnson leads UC Davis against UCSD after 24-point showing

UCSD Tritons (27-4, 17-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-15, 9-10 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UCSD after Ty Johnson scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 88-59 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies are 8-5 in home games. UC Davis is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Tritons are 17-2 in Big West play. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 10.6.

UC Davis is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 10.8 more points per game (80.6) than UC Davis gives up (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Pablo Tamba is averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tait-Jones is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tritons: 10-0, averaging 81.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press