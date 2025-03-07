Hargress leads UC Riverside against CSU Fullerton after 32-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (20-11, 13-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-25, 1-18 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits CSU Fullerton after Barrington Hargress scored 32 points in UC Riverside’s 94-79 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans have gone 4-10 in home games. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Kobe Young leads the Titans with 5.6 boards.

The Highlanders are 13-6 in Big West play. UC Riverside is third in the Big West with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 2.5.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 44.6% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 75.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 77.8 CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is averaging 12.8 points for the Titans. Antwan Robinson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hargress is shooting 43.7% and averaging 20.5 points for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

By The Associated Press