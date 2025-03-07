Radford takes on Presbyterian in Big South Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (19-12, 9-7 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Presbyterian square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South play is 9-7, and their record is 10-5 in non-conference play. Radford ranks second in the Big South in team defense, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Blue Hose are 7-9 in Big South play. Presbyterian scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Radford scores 74.0 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 70.6 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 74.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the 70.0 Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Maclin is averaging 10.6 points for the Highlanders. Jarvis Moss is averaging 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

Kobe Stewart is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Blue Hose. Kory Mincy is averaging 14.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press