Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP on 3-game home slide

UTEP Miners (17-13, 7-10 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-11, 8-9 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech aims to end its three-game home slide with a win against UTEP.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 in home games. Louisiana Tech is seventh in the CUSA scoring 73.8 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Miners are 7-10 in conference play. UTEP has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaree Abram is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals. Daniel Batcho is shooting 59.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Otis Frazier III is averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Miners. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press