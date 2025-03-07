Njie leads Iona against Sacred Heart after 26-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-16, 10-9 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-16, 11-8 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Sacred Heart after Adam Njie scored 26 points in Iona’s 82-52 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Gaels have gone 6-7 at home. Iona is ninth in the MAAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 4.3.

The Pioneers are 10-9 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Iona is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gaels. Moundi is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Pioneers. Amiri Stewart is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press