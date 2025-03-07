Northern Iowa plays in MVC Tournament against the Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (14-18, 7-14 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (20-11, 14-6 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays in the MVC Tournament against Valparaiso.

The Panthers are 14-6 against MVC opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Beacons are 7-14 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 8.0 more points per game (75.3) than Northern Iowa gives up to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Schwieger is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 21.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press