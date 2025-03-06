Garzon scores 18, Ciezki has 17 to lead Indiana women to a 78-62 win over Oregon in Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Yarden Garzon scored 18 points and Shay Ciezki had 17 as ninth-seeded Indiana topped eighth-seeded Oregon 78-62 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers advance to Friday’s quarterfinals against second-ranked and top-seeded USC. The Trojans won 73-66 at Indiana on Jan. 19.

Chloe Moore-McNeil added 13 points for the Hoosiers (19-11) and fifth-year senior Sydney Parrish, an Indiana native who spent her first two years at Oregon, had 10.

Indiana went 11 of 25 from 3-point range, improving to 9-0 when hitting at least eight. Garzon had four, Ciezki three and Parrish had two critical makes in the third quarter.

Peyton Scott had 16 points to lead the Ducks (19-11), who won the first meeting at home 54-47. Ehis Etute added 14 points.

Oregon had 18 turnovers that were converted into 20 points.

Ciezki hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter as Indiana hit five 3s and led 23-11. The lead stayed in double figures for all but a minute in the second quarter and the Hoosiers led 40-30 at the break.

The Ducks battled back, getting within six twice and five in the closing minute when Sarah Rambus hit a jumper to make in 53-48. But like the early threats, the Hoosiers answered with a 3-pointer.

A 13-0 run in the fourth quarter blew it open.

