Nemeiksa and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit conference foe CSU Bakersfield

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-14, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-18, 7-12 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays CSU Bakersfield in Big West action Thursday.

The Roadrunners have gone 8-6 at home. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West scoring 73.9 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-11 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is averaging 18.8 points for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Ryan Rapp is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

