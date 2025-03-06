Bucknell Bison play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot League Tournament

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-18, 7-12 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (17-14, 13-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Loyola (MD) in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Bison are 13-5 against Patriot League opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Bucknell leads the Patriot League with 73.9 points and is shooting 46.6%.

The Greyhounds’ record in Patriot League games is 7-12. Loyola (MD) ranks third in the Patriot League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Milos Ilic averaging 2.5.

Bucknell averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists. Noah Williamson is averaging 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ilic is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press