Georgia State Panthers take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (17-15, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (13-18, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Georgia Southern.

The Panthers’ record in Sun Belt games is 8-10, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference games. Georgia State is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 9-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

Georgia State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 74.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 78.5 Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesare Edwards is averaging 16 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Adante’ Holiman is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

