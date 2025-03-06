Grambling hosts Alabama A&M after Flippin’s 24-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-19, 6-10 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-20, 6-10 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Alabama A&M after James Flippin scored 24 points in Grambling’s 78-71 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 in home games. Grambling is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 6-10 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Bilal Abdur-Rahman averaging 2.4.

Grambling’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than Grambling allows to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 12.1 points for the Tigers. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

