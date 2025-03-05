Butler hosts Xavier after Freemantle’s 23-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (19-10, 11-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays Butler after Zach Freemantle scored 23 points in Xavier’s 83-61 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-7 in home games. Butler scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Musketeers are 11-7 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks fifth in the Big East scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Freemantle averaging 9.4.

Butler averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 77.3 points per game, 4.5 more than the 72.8 Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Freemantle is averaging 16.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press