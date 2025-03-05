Hepburn leads No. 14 Louisville against Cal

California Golden Bears (13-16, 6-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (23-6, 16-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Louisville faces Cal after Chucky Hepburn scored 37 points in Louisville’s 79-68 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinals have gone 12-3 in home games. Louisville is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Bears are 6-12 against ACC opponents. Cal has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Louisville scores 79.5 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 75.4 Cal allows. Cal averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Louisville allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Terrence Edwards is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 10.2 points. Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press