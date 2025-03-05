Saint Thomas Tommies play in Summit League Tournament against the Denver Pioneers

Denver Pioneers (11-20, 5-11 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (22-9, 12-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays in the Summit League Tournament against Denver.

The Tommies are 12-4 against Summit League opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. St. Thomas is third in the Summit League with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Nolan Minessale averaging 7.7.

The Pioneers are 5-11 against Summit League teams. Denver is eighth in the Summit League with 27.5 rebounds per game led by Nicholas Shogbonyo averaging 4.5.

St. Thomas is shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.8% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 72.7 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 75.1 St. Thomas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is averaging 14.7 points for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeAndre Craig is averaging 13.5 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press