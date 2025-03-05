UMKC takes on Oral Roberts in Summit League Tournament

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-22, 3-13 Summit League) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (12-19, 4-12 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC and Oral Roberts square off in the Summit League Tournament.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-12 against Summit League opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. UMKC is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Summit League games is 3-13. Oral Roberts is seventh in the Summit League scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

UMKC averages 72.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 78.7 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babacar Diallo is averaging 7.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 18.4 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

Issac McBride is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jalen Miller is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

By The Associated Press