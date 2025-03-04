Washington visits USC after Agee’s 29-point performance

Washington Huskies (13-16, 4-14 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Washington after Rashaun Agee scored 29 points in USC’s 82-61 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans are 11-7 in home games. USC scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 4-14 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

USC is shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 71.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 75.0 USC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Great Osobor is averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Mekhi Mason is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press