No. 14 Louisville hosts Cal after Hepburn’s 37-point performance

California Golden Bears (13-16, 6-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (23-6, 16-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Louisville hosts Cal after Chucky Hepburn scored 37 points in Louisville’s 79-68 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinals are 12-3 in home games. Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 2.2.

The Golden Bears have gone 6-12 against ACC opponents. Cal is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Louisville averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hepburn is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Reyne Smith is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press