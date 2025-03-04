San Jose State hosts Colorado State following Simmons’ 24-point performance

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 12-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-20, 3-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Colorado State after Amiah Simmons scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 89-56 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Spartans are 7-9 in home games. San Jose State is 5-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 12-5 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 6.0.

San Jose State makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Colorado State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is averaging 15.3 points for the Spartans. Sydni Summers is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press