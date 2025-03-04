New Mexico visits Nevada after Sanders’ 30-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (23-6, 15-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-13, 8-10 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on New Mexico after Kobe Sanders scored 30 points in Nevada’s 68-55 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Wolf Pack are 11-5 in home games. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 1.8.

The Lobos are 15-3 in conference play. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 10.8.

Nevada’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico scores 15.1 more points per game (82.7) than Nevada allows (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Wolf Pack. Davidson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

Donovan Dent is averaging 20 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Tru Washington is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press