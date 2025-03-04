Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Green’s 30-point game

Rhode Island Rams (17-11, 6-10 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-10, 11-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after David Green scored 30 points in Rhode Island’s 91-88 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Hawks are 12-4 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Rams are 6-10 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 74.4 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.4 points. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Green is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

By The Associated Press