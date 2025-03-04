Texas visits No. 25 Mississippi State following Hubbard’s 30-point game

Texas Longhorns (16-13, 5-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Mississippi State hosts Texas after Josh Hubbard scored 30 points in Mississippi State’s 81-69 win against the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 at home. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. KeShawn Murphy paces the Bulldogs with 7.6 boards.

The Longhorns are 5-11 against SEC opponents. Texas is ninth in the SEC scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Mississippi State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Texas averages 78.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 73.1 Mississippi State allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Murphy is shooting 60.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Julian Larry is averaging five points and 3.3 assists for the Longhorns. Tre Johnson is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press