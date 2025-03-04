Southern Miss Golden Eagles take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Sun Belt Tournament

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-21, 3-15 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-21, 5-13 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Sun Belt games is 5-13, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference play. Southern Miss is fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Denijay Harris averaging 8.5.

The Chanticleers are 3-15 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Neftali Alvarez is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Battle is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 12.8 points. Noah Amenhauser is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press