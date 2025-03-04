Boise State faces Air Force following Meadow’s 22-point outing

Boise State Broncos (21-8, 13-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (4-25, 1-17 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Air Force after Andrew Meadow scored 22 points in Boise State’s 66-61 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons are 3-12 on their home court. Air Force is 1-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 13-5 in conference games. Boise State is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Air Force is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Air Force gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meadow is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.2 points. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press