UCF faces Oklahoma State following Johnson’s 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-15, 6-12 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-14, 6-12 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Oklahoma State after Darius Johnson scored 20 points in UCF’s 89-78 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights are 12-5 in home games. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 78.9 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Cowboys are 6-12 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 6-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCF is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than UCF has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marchelus Avery is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 11.8 points. Bryce Thompson is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

By The Associated Press