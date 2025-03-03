Colorado State hosts Uduje and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (13-17, 6-12 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-9, 14-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Colorado State after Josh Uduje scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 77-71 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams are 13-2 in home games. Colorado State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans have gone 6-12 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is fifth in the MWC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Colorado State is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.8% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Lake averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Nique Clifford is averaging 17.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Uduje is averaging 16.8 points for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press