Fresno State hosts Agbim and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (12-18, 5-14 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-24, 1-17 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Fresno State after Obi Agbim scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 72-69 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 4-9 on their home court. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Alex Crawford averaging 7.4.

The Cowboys are 5-14 against conference opponents. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Fresno State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Price is averaging 10 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Brian Amuneke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Agbim is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 67.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press